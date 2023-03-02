Quebec City police investigate cases of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis

The Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ) is investigating cases of accidental cannabis poisoning of children.

The SPVQ warns that criminal negligence charges could be laid against those responsible for such poisonings.

According to SPVQ investigators, cases reported in recent months suggest that children may have absorbed products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that were available to them. It is THC that gives people who use cannabis a buzz.

In 2022, the Quebec anti-poison centre reported nearly 15 calls related to suspected cannabis intoxication in young people aged 14 and under for the Capitale-Nationale region. Since 2013, an upward trend in hospitalizations related to cannabis use has been observed in all age groups combined.

The SPVQ and the Quebec City health and social services centre (CIUSSS) are therefore inviting the population to be vigilant regarding the use of various cannabis products and derivatives containing THC.

Police say that it is not always possible to ensure the integrity of products such as cannabis-flavoured candies or solid foods such as chocolates, confectionery or desserts, as well as their actual THC content.

The CIUSSS Public Health Directorate adds that children are particularly at risk of serious health impacts if they ingest a cannabis product, regardless of the product's legal status.

Authorities are issuing a few recommendations to prevent health problems for young people, including keeping cannabis products in their original, child-resistant packaging, storing them in places out of reach of children, and avoiding contact with second-hand smoke from cannabis.