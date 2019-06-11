Featured Video
Quebec City officials confirm first case of measles since 2015
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 7:37AM EDT
A case of measles has been detected in a Quebec City hospital for the first time since 2015, health officials confirmed.
A middle-aged adult contracted the virus during a trip to Asia and went to the Hotel-Dieu Hospital emergency room on May 30 and 31 while contagious, the director of the regional health authority said.
Authorities are now trying to find anyone who was in contact with the patient between May 24 and June 1.
There is no indication yet that the disease has spread and the risk remains low as 95 per cent of the region’s population is vaccinated against the disease.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada 61 cases of measles were reported between Jan. 1 and May 25 in Quebec, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, Alberta and New Brunswick.
In Montreal, seven cases of the diseases, which was once considered eradicated in Canada, have been reported so far this year.
Latest Montreal News
- Residential building completely destroyed by fire in Varennes
- Quebec City officials confirm first case of measles since 2015
- Warriors force Game 6 with 106-105 win over Raptors
- CAQ not ruling out extension to pass immigration, religious symbols bills
- Freeland to speak out about Russian human rights abuses during conference