Quebec, City of Montreal to spend $2M on plan to encourage youth to leave life of crime

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel announces a new initiative to combat gun violence Monday, September 18, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel announces a new initiative to combat gun violence Monday, September 18, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News