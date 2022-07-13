Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
Earlier this week, a man said Le Dagobert kicked him and his friends out of the nightclub Saturday night because their clothes and dance moves were considered "too homosexual" and offended other patrons.
"Some customers were bothered by our clothes, bothered by our dance moves," Nicolas Gaudreault said on social media. "The employee asked us to leave before it turned into a fight." He added that some people in the club threw bottle corks at them and uttered discriminatory remarks toward the group.
The allegations triggered strong backlash against the venue, located along Quebec City's famous Grande Allee St.
"I'm still shocked," Gaudreault said. "We were only dancing and having fun. Of course we looked gay, because we are. And I'll never be ashamed of it."
On Sunday, popular singer-songwriter Emile Bilodeau took the stage at a major outdoor music festival in Quebec City -- Festival d'ete de Quebec -- and told the crowd to boycott the club. Then he encouraged them to join in a crude song targeting the venue.
Reports on Wednesday said employees at Le Dagobert were allegedly assaulted following Bilodeau's concert.
Bilodeau, meanwhile, said on social media that he was threatened with legal action by the nightclub. He has since removed that post.
Justine A.-Lebrun, a spokesman for Bilodeau, said Wednesday that "in no way did he incite his fans to go after the bar or anyone else."
The nightclub refused a request for comment on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Le Dagobert posted on Facebook that it fired one of its employees in response to the accusations of homophobia.
"After further verifications, interrogations and viewing of images, we found that an employee took the initiative to suggest to customers to move or to leave," the club said.
"During this evening, ill-intentioned customers should have been expelled."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Habs ink Slafkovsky and a few depth free agents
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night sky
The evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
Hummus shortage? Chickpea crops dwindling, prices rising this year
As global droughts, extreme weather patterns and supply chain disruptions affect crops worldwide, add chickpeas to the list of food commodities suffering dwindling production and distribution, according to the non-profit Global Pulse Confederation.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo
The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'It's hallway medicine': Horizon CEO promises permanent ER closures 'not on the agenda,' solving offload delays a priority
Offload delays, where paramedics are unable to transfer a patient at the hospital because there are no beds or not enough health-care workers to staff those beds, have become more of an issue in New Brunswick this year.
London
-
Stolen trees and pigs befuddles Huron County land owners
Becky Campbell-Belfour planted 15 spruce trees near her Seaforth farm, this spring. A day after planting, they were gone.
-
‘State of the Art’: New Field turf being installed at London’s BMO Centre after government grant
London’s BMO Centre is getting a major overhaul thanks to some government funding.
-
MLHU ready to get fourth COVID vaccines into arms
The Middlesex-London Health Unit says fourth doses of a COVID vaccine will be available starting Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release photo of suspect wanted for attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo and a description of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with an incident earlier this month on Frood Road.
-
Sudbury police searching for Junction Creek creep who exposed himself on the trail
Police in Greater Sudbury are warning the public about a suspect who has been seen exposing and touching himself along Junction Creek in the city’s south end area after receiving several complaints.
-
About 1,200 Hydro One customers without power in Greater Sudbury’s Valley area
Hydro One dispatched repair crews Wednesday afternoon to a power outage in Greater Sudbury’s Valley East area that's affecting about 1,200 customers.
Calgary
-
Final body from capsized boat pulled from Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP officials confirm the third and final body has been located in the Spray Lakes Reservoir in connection with a weekend boating accident.
-
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
Mid-July snow blanket delays season opening at 2 Kananaskis campgrounds
Two backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis Country remain off-limits to campers as snow is still on the ground well into summer.
Kitchener
-
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Vancouver
-
Appointments triple after B.C. expands second booster access
The number of people seeking second COVID-19 booster vaccinations in British Columbia tripled week-over-week after the province grudgingly expanded access to the shots.
-
'Graphic and alarming videos' used in latest series of romance scams, Burnaby Mounties say
Mounties are warning that a string of romance scams reported in recent weeks have been especially coercive, using violent videos to intimidate victims.
-
Police looking for suspects in armed robbery, assault on New Westminster street
After a robbery at gunpoint on a New Westminster Street Monday, police are appealing to the public for help finding the suspects.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start free agency.
-
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
No grass, no problem: Why some Edmontonians are looking for lawn alternatives
Over the past two years, Crawford Plains resident Johann Brown has gotten rid of his front lawn, and besides the back-breaking work of doing it by hand, he loves it.
Windsor
-
Soaring food prices got you down? Here’s how to save money
The cost of groceries has shot up 9.7 per cent in 2022 so far, according to Sylvain Charlebois, the self-proclaimed “Food Professor.”
-
Windsor police release photo of suspect vehicle in suspicious person investigation
Windsor police have released a photo of the vehicle believed to be involved in a suspicious person investigation in Amherstburg.
-
'Pretty old and stupid': Tecumseh grandparent scam victim and Crime Stoppers warn others
A Tecumseh man and Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers are warning other residents about a “grandparent scam” targeting elderly members in the community.
Regina
-
Breaking
Breaking | 1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
NEW
NEW | Riders, Garrett Marino issue apologies to Jeremiah Masoli following July 8 game against Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and defensive lineman Garrett Marino have issued apologies to Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and the team, following their July 8 game that saw Masoli injured by a hit from Marino.
-
Sask. family warns of unwanted GoFundMe page created after cattle lost in lightning strike
A Saskatchewan family who lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike last week wants people to be aware that a GoFundMe page created for them was done so without their approval or request.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
-
Ottawa Senators sign star forward Claude Giroux
The Ottawa Senators have signed star forward Claude Giroux, one of the most significant free agent signings in the franchise’s history.
-
NEW
NEW | Riders, Garrett Marino issue apologies to Jeremiah Masoli following July 8 game against Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and defensive lineman Garrett Marino have issued apologies to Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and the team, following their July 8 game that saw Masoli injured by a hit from Marino.
Saskatoon
-
Breaking
Breaking | 1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Saskatoon man wants city to take action on nearby overgrown yard
Ed Ahenakew is picking some weeds in front of the house he’s lived in for more than 50 years in the Riversdale neighbourhood.