The mother of two-year-old girl Rosalie Gagnon will be charged with murder following the death of her child.

She was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, but Quebec City police said that could be delayed as she is treated for self-inflicted wounds suffered while she was in custody.

The mother and child were reported missing earlier this week when someone spotted an empty stroller in Bon-Air Park in the Charlesbourg neighbourhood.

"As this was a rather unusual discovery, we undertook research in the area to try to identify the owner of the stroller and identified Ms. Audrey Gagnon," said officer Cyndi Paré.

Police contacted Gagnon's family and at their request declared her missing.

Officers found Gagnon and a man whose identity has not been disclosed on Wednesday afternoon, and police questioned both of them at length.

Hours after finding Gagnon, the body of her two-year-old daughter Rosalie was found in a garbage can on Avenue de Gaulle.

Police have since released the man and are recommending charges of murder against Gagnon.

An autopsy will be performed on Rosalie's remains to determine the exact cause of death.