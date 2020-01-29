MONTREAL -- Quebecers are gathering to remember the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting, three years after the deadly attack that killed six men and injured numerous others.

“We lost six of our fellow Quebecers who left behind widows, orphans, grieving families and a society in shock,” the Comité d'organisation de la commémoration du 29 janvier said. “It is our duty to remember this tragedy to encourage our society to change for the better and ensure that it never happens again.”

On Jan. 29, 2017, a gunman opened fire during evening prayers at the mosque in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy suburb.

The shooting claimed the lives of six men: Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57 and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

Commemoration events are planned across Quebec City and Montreal, including an open house at the Centre culturel islamique du Québec and an intimate community dinner.

The dinner, which is taking place at Église Saint Mathieu in Quebec City, is expecting to welcome about 250 people, including survivors, families of the victims, residents and politicians, including Premier François Legault.