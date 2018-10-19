Featured Video
Quebec City mosque shooter's sentencing delayed
Caroline Plante, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 12:32PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 2:04PM EDT
The judge deciding the fate of Quebec City's mosque shooter says he needs more time before pronouncing a sentence.
Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot told Crown and defence lawyers Friday that he was delaying the sentencing decision for Alexandre Bissonnette.
Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into a mosque in the provincial capital in January 2017 and opened fire.
Huot said he needs more time because he still has two "concerns" -- the possibility of imposing consecutive 25-year sentences and protections in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms against age discrimination.
The defence has argued the killer, 28, should be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison while the Crown wants Bissonnette to receive a 150-year sentence.
A sentencing hearing was held in June and a decision was originally expected next week. The parties will return to court Nov. 21, and Huot says he expects to pronounce a sentence at the end of January.
