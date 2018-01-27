

The Canadian Press





Widows and loved ones of the victims of a Quebec City mosque shooting fought back tears on Saturday as they attended an emotional gathering in the place where six Muslim men lost their lives last January.

Almost one year after the trragedy, many of those who gathered at the Islamic cultural centre said they're still struggling to move on.

Safia Hamoudi said her mourning period isn't over yet.

Her husband, Khaled Belkacemi, was one of the men who died on Jan. 29, 2017, when a shooter entered the mosque and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously.

Thouria Nafa, the wife of one of the survivors, said her husband didn't attend the gathering with her because it was too emotional for him.

More than 100 people attended the open house at the mosque, whose walls were lined with cards and messages of support from all over the world.

The gathering was part of four days of commemorative activities that have been organized to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The events, which began Friday, include prayer services, a seminar and a spiritual rally that will bring together members of the Muslim, Jewish and First Nations communities.

The commemoration ends Monday evening -- the anniversary of the shooting -- when people are invited to bring flowers and candles to a vigil, which will take place outdoors close to the mosque.