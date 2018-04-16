

Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press





A report from a social worker who met with the killer of six Muslim men in 2017 says he told her he wished there had been more victims.

Guylaine Cayouette said Bissonnette made the comment in September 2017, eight months after the slayings.

The report stated Bissonnette told her he had idolized serial killers since his adolescence and that he wanted to make a splash of his own.

The document was tabled as evidence during sentencing arguments Monday afternoon for Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty last month to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder in the shooting.

Earlier in the day, the Crown told the court that in the days before he opened fire at the mosque, Bissonnette was doing online research on previous mass killings.

As Bissonnette’s sentencing hearing continued into its second week, Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques took the court through a 45-page police report based on an in-depth examination of the shooter’s computer.

Jacques said software called Internet Evidence Finder was used to comb through the laptop for searches, chat histories and browsing history.

The software turned up several searches throughout January, 2017 for terms such as “school shooter,” “school shooting,” “mass shooting” and “self defence shooting.”

Bissonnette had also searched for the names Marc Lepine and Dylann Roof.

Lepine killed 14 women at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal in 1989 while Roof murdered nine people, all black, at a Charleston, SC church in 2015.

Bissonnette had also browsed Roof’s Twitter page, as well as the Facebook pages for the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, where the shooting occurred, and the Association of Muslim Students at Laval University.

He also searched for Facebook pages for several women’s groups at Laval University in the days before the killings.

The computer search also turned up several images and watched videos about guns.

Bissonnette could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of first degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.



- With a report from CTV Montreal