

The Canadian Press





Quebec City's longtime mayor has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The city said in a statement on Wednesday that Regis Labeaume will gradually scale back his duties and eventually take a leave of absence as he fights the disease.

The mayor intends to remain in office but will delegate some of his responsibilities, the statement added.

Labeaume, 62, a former businessman, has served as Quebec City's mayor since 2007.

Premier Francois Legault wished Labeaume well in treatment and expressed confidence in his recovery.

"Knowing Regis, who is a fighter, I'm convinced he'll come back even stronger," Legault told reporters, noting that prostate cancer is highly treatable. "Courage, Regis. We're looking forward to seeing you back in full form."

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre expressed his support for Labeaume on Twitter.

"I know you're a fighter and you'll get through this," he wrote. "The will is stronger than the disease."