Featured Video
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume says he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer
FILE: Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume (May 15, 2017)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:31PM EDT
Quebec City's longtime mayor has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The city said in a statement on Wednesday that Regis Labeaume will gradually scale back his duties and eventually take a leave of absence as he fights the disease.
The mayor intends to remain in office but will delegate some of his responsibilities, the statement added.
Labeaume, 62, a former businessman, has served as Quebec City's mayor since 2007.
Premier Francois Legault wished Labeaume well in treatment and expressed confidence in his recovery.
"Knowing Regis, who is a fighter, I'm convinced he'll come back even stronger," Legault told reporters, noting that prostate cancer is highly treatable. "Courage, Regis. We're looking forward to seeing you back in full form."
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre expressed his support for Labeaume on Twitter.
"I know you're a fighter and you'll get through this," he wrote. "The will is stronger than the disease."
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume says he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer
- Ontario court gives third tobacco company reprieve from paying Quebec smokers
- Research group criticizes Quebec's immigration plan
- Nima Machouf to run for NDP in Montreal's Laurier-Sainte-Marie riding
- Former Alouette Eric Lapointe ready to listen if team owner wants to sell