Quebec City man with ties to school, soccer associations suspected of luring minors

A 27-year-old man suspected of luring minors was arrested Thursday in Quebec City.

According to police, the suspect has professional ties to at least one educational institution in the Quebec City area as well as various soccer associations.

An alleged victim provided a description last Tuesday, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ), which led investigators to 18 other potential victims.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 24, 2023.