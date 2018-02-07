

A Quebec City man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to the car owned by the president of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Mathieu Bilodeau, 34, was arrested last September after starting the fire on August 6, 2017.

In court on Tuesday Bilodeau admitted to setting Mohamed Labidi's car on fire, as well as starting several other fires in Quebec City last summer.

Bilodeau said his attacks were not motivated by hate -- but were just done because he was being egged on by another person.

His lawyer said Bilodeau has intellectual disabilities and was doing what he was told so he could get cigarettes.

Bilodeau later learned the car he torched belonged to someone at the mosque.

He will be back in court on February 23 for sentencing recommendations.

The other suspect in the case, Marc Gagnon, has pleaded not guilty. His trial begins in May.