Quebec City man had been met by police two days before alleged murder: watchdog
Quebec's police watchdog is launching an investigation into the actions of Quebec City police after it emerged that officers had met with a man two days before he allegedly killed someone.
Kim Lebel, 30, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 6 death of 65-year-old Jacques Côté.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says one of the suspect's parents called Quebec City police two days before the incident to express concern about him because he was having a mental health crisis.
The watchdog said today in a news release that police met the 30-year-old man and determined his behaviour did not require immediate intervention.
It says the man's family got a court order for a psychiatric evaluation for their son two days later.
However, the man allegedly began attacking people on the street before the court order could be carried out, resulting in Côté's death.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.
