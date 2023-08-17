Quebec City: Man found unconscious in burning building

A man was taken unconscious to a Quebec City hospital at dawn on Thursday after he was pulled from a burning building in the Saint-Sauveur district.

According to the latest information, medical authorities fear for the injured man's life.

Several 911 calls around 5:00 a.m. indicated that a three-storey building on Saint-Vallier Street was on fire.

Quebec City police officers were the first to arrive on the scene. They attempted to enter the building to help the occupants of the five units get out, but were pushed back by dense smoke.

Firefighters evacuated the premises as soon as they arrived, including rescuing a man trapped on his balcony. During the evacuation, they found an unconscious man in one of the apartments.

The fire was subsequently brought under control, but the damage to the apartments was significant. The water used to douse the flames also damaged the commercial establishment on the first floor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2023.