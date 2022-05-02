Quebec City Halloween night killer fell between the cracks, says psychiatrist

Quebec City -

The suspect in the Quebec City Halloween night attack was not dangerous enough to be forcibly treated, yet he spoke openly to professionals about his idea of killing people with a sword.

"That's kind of the 'problem,'" said Dr. Gilles Chamberland, a psychiatrist who assessed Carl Girouard after the Old Quebec attacks and who testified Monday at his trial on behalf of the defence.

"The laws are quite rigid. For a peace officer to come and get him, there has to be a serious and immediate danger. We don't have that. (...) The danger is unclear.

"They told him, 'You have your appointment,' and he never followed through, so he fell between [the cracks] and the disease continued to progress," Chamberland said.

The psychiatrist -- who believes Girouard suffered from schizophrenia among other things -- added that in his opinion, nothing other than mental illness could explain the Old Quebec murders of Halloween 2020.

"The proof that the accused was ill is that he responded well to medication once he was in prison. When you respond to medication, chances are it's medical," Chamberland said.

Girouard admitted to killing two people, as well as injuring five others, but maintains he was not criminally responsible because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

The Crown argues that Girouard was capable of distinguishing right from wrong. Prosecutor François Godin has just begun cross-examining Dr. Chamberland.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2022