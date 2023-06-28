Quebec City firefighters warning of lithium-ion batteries dangers

The Quebec City fire department (SPCIQ) launched a campaign on Wednesday to raise awareness of the potential risks posed by lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters in the provincial capital are warning that fire hazards can result from the improper use of objects powered by lithium-ion batteries, and they want to inform the public about good practice.

The awareness campaign entitled "Batterie pleine de risques" (batteries full of risks) highlights three practices to be avoided: choking, overcharging and tampering, which are three causes of fire.

All indications are that last Monday's fire in an eight-flat building in Sherbrooke was caused by the explosion of an electric bicycle battery. There were no injuries, but the building on Boisés Street in the south of the city suffered extensive damage.

Statistics from Quebec City's fire protection service show that there were seven times more fires caused by this type of battery in 2022 than in 2021. Firefighters explain this increase by the increasingly frequent use by manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, which are more numerous in circulation. The fire brigade also claims that consumers are not always aware of the risks associated with misusing lithium-ion batteries.

In response to an increase in the number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries used in electric mobility devices, Health Canada issued an advisory on May 11. Health Canada wrote that lithium-ion batteries can experience thermal runaway, a phenomenon that occurs when excessive heat builds up in the battery due to damage, failure or misuse.

This excessive heat, combined with the battery's highly flammable contents, can lead to explosions or fires that are extremely difficult to extinguish, according to Health Canada.