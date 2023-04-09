Quebec City fire: One man dead in apartment with no fire alarm

QUEBEC CITY -

A 66-year-old man died in a fire at a home in Limoilou, Quebec City on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 1310 Francois-1er Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

They determined there was a high risk of the fire spreading and immediately called for reinforcement.

About 30 firefighters helped fight the blaze. All nearby homes were evacuated.

The 66-year-old man was evacuated but pronounced dead at the scene, reports Quebec City Police Service Communications Sergeant David Poitras.

"Note that there was no smoke alarm inside the apartment," said the sergeant.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and flames did not spread to other parts of the building, which firefighters say has 12 units.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Since this is a fatal fire, there will be a joint investigation between the fire department, Quebec City police investigators and the coroner to determine the causes and circumstances related to the death and the fire," said Poitras.

He said most evacuees could return to their homes and that no one had to be taken in by the Red Cross.

The two-storey building near Anse-à-Cartier Park was built in 1945 and includes 11 rental units, according to the City of Quebec's property assessment roll.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 9, 2023.