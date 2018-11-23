

CTV Montreal





A Quebec City delegation is heading to France to try to recruit new workers in the face of a significant labour shortage that’s hit the provincial capital particularly hard.

With more than 100,000 job vacancies in the province right now, the latest numbers from the Quebec government show the highest job vacancy rate is in the Quebec City region.

“We're the only region that has a crisis with human resources. It is not the case in Montreal,” said Mayor Regis Labeaume, who has been sounding the alarm about the labour shortage for months.

Digital entertainment studio Frima has 175 employees and is in desperate need of new talent.

“I think overall we'll do almost 100 interviews in two days,” said Luc Beaulieu, the studio’s chief technology officer.

He’s part of the delegation heading to France.

“It's very serious. The video game industry for sure has a hard time finding good talent. There are a lot of companies that look for those talents - technical talents especially. It's very hard to recruit them, keep them. That's why we're going international.”

Frima has been successful recruiting in France before.

“They were very welcoming, and they helped me a lot to move to Quebec, with all the papers. It was like a little company, more like a family. It was very interesting to me,” said employee Alexandre Darrigol.

Darrigol chose to make the move with Frima, but there was no shortage of options for both him and his girlfriend.

“We had the opportunity to go to Paris to meet a lot of Quebec companies, from Montreal and Quebec City. And I did, like, 18 interviews in two days. It was really easy to find a job for both of us. So when we arrived here, we already both had a job, and we started the first day we arrived in Quebec,” he said.

Frima is hiring workers from all over the world, and the quality of life in Quebec City is a big selling point.

“I like how Quebec City has a very small feel, but it has a lot of the big city conveniences,” said another Frima employee John Miesegaes. “So it was a pretty easy transition - except for the cold, which is something to get used to!”