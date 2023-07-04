Quebec City bus strike: Mayor in favour of special legislation, labour minister won't rule it out

Quebec City -

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet is not closing the door on special legislation to put an end to the strike by bus drivers at the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), which has been going on since Saturday.

"At this stage, there's no question of special legislation. For the future, we're not ruling anything out. We're going to use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that there is no damage, or as little damage as possible, in human, social and economic terms," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

The minister still believes it is possible to resolve the dispute through talks. "I realized that there was good faith and good will on both sides [...] We have to put our energies, concentrate our efforts at the negotiating table," said Boulet, adding that he had appointed a mediator to find solutions.

"What I see is that the repercussions of a conflict of this nature in public transit are quite damaging for the population. The human, social and economic consequences are disproportionate to what is at stake," Boulet maintained.

Quebec City's mayor, Bruno Marchand, said on Monday that if the conflict persisted, he would call for special legislation. The Quebec City Summer Festival begins on Thursday.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 4, 2023.