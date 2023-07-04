Quebec City bus strike: Mayor in favour of special legislation, labour minister won't rule it out
Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet is not closing the door on special legislation to put an end to the strike by bus drivers at the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), which has been going on since Saturday.
"At this stage, there's no question of special legislation. For the future, we're not ruling anything out. We're going to use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that there is no damage, or as little damage as possible, in human, social and economic terms," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
The minister still believes it is possible to resolve the dispute through talks. "I realized that there was good faith and good will on both sides [...] We have to put our energies, concentrate our efforts at the negotiating table," said Boulet, adding that he had appointed a mediator to find solutions.
"What I see is that the repercussions of a conflict of this nature in public transit are quite damaging for the population. The human, social and economic consequences are disproportionate to what is at stake," Boulet maintained.
Quebec City's mayor, Bruno Marchand, said on Monday that if the conflict persisted, he would call for special legislation. The Quebec City Summer Festival begins on Thursday.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 4, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings issued for several Quebec regions this week
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Hockey Canada is appointing Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer.
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
European Space Agency releases first images from 'lightning hunter' satellite instrument
The European Space Agency has released the first photos captured by the Lightning Imager, a satellite instrument that can capture up to 1,000 images of lightning per second.
'Where We Ate' a love letter to 150 iconic Canadian restaurants from pre-Confederation era to present day
From the pre-Confederation era to present day, Gabby Peton’s debut book 'Where We Ate' takes Canadians inside a time machine for a taste of some of the country’s most iconic restaurants over the last century and a half.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Toronto
-
7 workers hospitalized after accident at Toronto construction site
An industrial accident at a Toronto construction site has sent seven workers to hospital, according to paramedics.
-
What to know about the 'multi-day heat event' in Toronto
Most of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Niagara, York, and Durham regions, is under a heat warning as temperatures are forecasted to reach the high 20s to low 30s over the next several days.
-
Oshawa man facing murder charge after victim of 'violent assault' dies
An Oshawa man has been charged with second-degree murder after the 72-year-old woman he allegedly violently assaulted late last month died on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate to review changes to LGBTQ policy in schools
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate has called for written submissions from the public as he reviews the changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
London
-
Police report drowning death in east London
Emergency crews were called to a home on Beatrice Street in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road for a medical emergency.
-
London police continue to investigate fatal collision on Veterans Memorial Parkway
London police continue to investigate a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in the east end of the city late last week.
-
Loaded gun seized in downtown London
A suspect was arrested and police seized a loaded .22 calibre revolver, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and nearly $400 in cash.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
-
Police searching for vehicle following serious crash near Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a single-motor vehicle collision near Kirkland Lake that left two people with serious injuries Monday.
-
Search is on for paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan, Ont.
A paramedic is believed to have drowned Monday evening, Chief Gaius Wesley of Kashechewan First Nation said in a video address.
Calgary
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
7-year-old girl seriously injured in dog attack
A seven-year-old girl is in hospital following a dog attack over the weekend, EMS said.
-
Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires
The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.
Kitchener
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
-
Crash halts ION service between Uptown Waterloo and Grand River Hospital
LRT ION trains are not running between Uptown Waterloo and Grand River Hospital.
-
'Flying was his dream': Pilot killed in military helicopter crash honoured in hometown of Woodstock
A memorial service for one of two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots killed in a training exercise in Petawawa, Ont. last month is being held today in Woodstock, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Elections BC deregisters Progress Vancouver, investigation launched into party's finances
Eight candidates who ran for Vancouver City Council last year have been disqualified from the next race after the party that endorsed them failed to meet financial disclosure requirements outlined by the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.
-
Dozens rally in support of Vancouver theatre on day 1 of drag summer camp for youth
Workers at a theatre in Vancouver are rallying for support in anticipation of protests planned Tuesday over summer camp programming for children and teens.
-
Vancouver police ask suspected victim of serial groper to come forward
Vancouver police are asking a woman they believe was the victim of an unreported sexual assault to come forward and speak to them.
Edmonton
-
Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires
The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
Red Deer couple's deaths in Crowsnest Pass not suspicious: RCMP
The deaths of a Red Deer couple who were believed to have been on a trip to B.C. were not criminal in nature, police have determined.
Windsor
-
'Take a kid to the Course' initiative aims to get youth into golf
The NGCOA has launched an initiative from July 3 to 9 at 500 participating courses across Canada where youth aged 16 and under can accompany an adult and play for free.
-
Man allegedly takes firearm from OPP vehicle, SIU investigating Lakeshore incident
A 21-year-old man allegedly ran at an OPP officer with a weapon and took a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.
-
Illicit drugs valued at more than $87K seized during southwestern Ontario bust
Nine people have been arrested and 41 charges have been laid following a drug bust at multiple locations in southwestern Ontario.
Regina
-
Alcohol in public parks could soon be a reality in Regina
The City of Regina's Executive Council is looking to approve a motion to allow public consumption of alcohol in the city's public parks.
-
Body of missing kayaker found in Buffalo Pound Lake: RCMP
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on Buffalo Pound Lake has been recovered, according to a news release from Moose Jaw RCMP.
-
Former Humboldt Bronco Tyler Smith to compete in Amazing Race Canada
Former Humboldt Broncos player Tyler Smith is going to be competing in season nine of The Amazing Race Canada.
Ottawa
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
-
Stolen dinosaur statue returned to Chinatown overnight, BIA says
A pink dinosaur statue that was taken from its place on Somerset Street last week was returned in the middle of the night, the local BIA says.
Saskatoon
-
'Medical issue' may have led to fiery Saskatoon crash, police say
Saskatoon police say a driver who crashed on Circle Drive Monday may have suffered a medical incident.
-
2,000 still without power after weekend storms in central Saskatchewan
A portion of east-central Saskatchewan is still without power after weekend storms that knocked down power lines, SaskPower says.
-
See the home that Saskatoon students built
Students at Saskatoon’s E.D. Feehan high school have finished off the year with a unique class project: they built a home.