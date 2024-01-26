Quebec City ambulance dispatch hit by ransomware attack
The ambulance dispatch centre in Quebec City was the victim of a ransomware cyber attack this week.
The Quebec City health services communication centre (CCSC) says, "The situation is not currently affecting services to the public."
"A contingency plan was quickly put in place," the CCSC said. "For the time being, this computer attack is not having any impact on ambulance coverage, response times or the taking of calls for pre-hospital services. Calls are being prioritized as normal. Ambulances have been added."
The Quebec City health care centre (CIUSSS-CN) said notices were sent to staff to increase their vigilance.
IT teams at the CIUSSS are working to rectify the situation.
UN top court gives first orders to Israel, declares it won't throw out genocide case
The top UN court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.
UFO reports from pilots include 'intense' and 'unusual' lights over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Landlord and tenant board backlogs resulting in 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
Kenneth Law will plead not guilty to first-degree murder charges, lawyer says
A lawyer representing Kenneth Law says the Mississauga man, who is accused of selling sodium nitrite to people who later died by suicide, will be pleading not guilty to upgraded charges of first-degree murder.
Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings
A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.
New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history
After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
King Charles III hospitalized for operation to correct enlarged prostate
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
China confirms the 2022 conviction of a British businessperson on espionage charges
Beijing confirmed Friday that a longtime British businessperson in China had been sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 on an espionage charge.
Toronto
-
-
How will kids in Ontario be taught coding in kindergarten?
Ontario kindergarten kids will likely not learn coding by sitting in front of a computer screen as part of the new provincial curriculum.
-
'It was unbelievable:' Ontario man's golf clubs bent and broken after Air Canada flight
An Ontario man was 'shocked' his golf bag was ripped open and his clubs were broken when he travelled home from Florida last November.
Atlantic
-
Charlottetown police to provide update on 1988 cold case
Police in Charlottetown say they will provide an update on a 36-year-old cold case Friday afternoon.
-
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
-
Gas prices increase in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.
London
-
8 people left homeless, 1 injured after house fire
A major fire in St. Thomas has left one person injured and at least eight people homeless. The blaze broke out at 8 Jonas St., just steps from the city’s core early Thursday evening.
-
Crash takes out light standard at Highbury and Killarney
Northbound lanes of Highbury Avenue have reopened at Killarney Road following a crash on Friday. The call came in around 8:22 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash that took down a light standard.
-
Riverside Drive in London reopens after crash takes out hydro pole
According to London fire, wires are down between Woodward Avenue and Britannia Avenue after a crash caused a hydro pole to snap.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal three-vehicle crash in Onaping involving city bus
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
-
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
Calgary
-
1 person dead in northwest Calgary house fire
One person is dead following a house fire along Evanston Drive N.W. on Thursday night.
-
Shooting near Sundre, Alta., under investigation
Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home northwest of Sundre.
-
Airdrie RCMP seek help to find missing man
Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a man who's been missing since Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
One person found dead in Cambridge, another taken into police custody
An investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Cambridge Thursday night.
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener Sports Association to close after 80 years
After eighty years in the community, the Kitchener Sports Association (KSA) is closing its doors.
Vancouver
-
Flood watch issued on B.C.'s South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for much of the South Coast and all of Vancouver Island as "a series of potent storms" approaches the region.
-
Nanaimo Airport receives Level 2 accreditation for carbon reduction
An international organization has awarded Nanaimo Airport (YCD) with Level 2 status in its carbon accreditation program.
-
Surrey Police Service pushes back against mayor's spending claims
The Surrey Police Service is going public with its proposed budget – to try and counter claims by the city's mayor it’s spending at a rate that will push property taxes higher.
Edmonton
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
Oilfield spill closes about 40 kilometres of highway between Drayton Valley, Warburg
About 40 kilometres of highway in Brazeau and Leduc counties was affected by a spill of oilfield material Thursday evening.
-
Edmonton Oilers extend winning streak to 15 with win over Chicago Blackhawks
It was a classic case of not asking how, but how many?
Windsor
-
Five hour standoff in Kingsville, Ont. ends with arrests
Ontario Provincial Police said three people have been taken into custody after a standoff in Kingsville lasted more than five hours.
-
LaSalle police investigating grandparent scams
The LaSalle police are informing the public that they have received reports of grandparent scams in the community.
-
Special weather statement still in effect for Windsor-Essex
The rain may fall heavily at times with anywhere from 15-25 mm in some areas with ponding in poorly drained areas.
Regina
-
Sask. nursing students say they were wrongfully accused of cheating
Several nursing students at the University of Regina (U of R) are criticizing the school's use of virtual exam proctoring and its academic misconduct policies.
-
Sask. nurses union 'gravely concerned' over province's decision to restrict harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has openly criticized the province’s decision to suspend funding for certain harm reduction measures.
-
Regina police line city streets for farewell tribute to late service dog
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) lined streets in the city Thursday for a final farewell to one of their own, service dog Mack.
Ottawa
-
Freezing rain warning continues for Ottawa Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as freezing rain hits region
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario for a second consecutive day, as the region is expected to receive 5 to 10 mm of freezing rain.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
-
-
2nd meteor captured on Saskatchewan home security cam
Another meteor may have entered the earth’s atmosphere above Saskatchewan early Sunday, making it the second bright fireball spotted in a week.