Quebec City ambulance dispatch hit by ransomware attack

The ambulance dispatch centre in Quebec City was the victim of a ransomware cyber attack this week.

The Quebec City health services communication centre (CCSC) says, "The situation is not currently affecting services to the public."

"A contingency plan was quickly put in place," the CCSC said. "For the time being, this computer attack is not having any impact on ambulance coverage, response times or the taking of calls for pre-hospital services. Calls are being prioritized as normal. Ambulances have been added."

Attaque informatique au Centre de communication santé des Capitales (CCSC), la centrale de répartition des ambulances de la région et organisme indépendant. Pour l’instant, cette situation n’affecte pas les services à la population. https://t.co/mOVziFYD4q — CIUSSSCN (@CIUSSS_CN) January 26, 2024

The Quebec City health care centre (CIUSSS-CN) said notices were sent to staff to increase their vigilance.

IT teams at the CIUSSS are working to rectify the situation.