MONTREAL -- Chiropractors are the latest medical professionals who’ve volunteered to help make up for staff shortages in healthcare centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic, l’Ordre des chiropraticiens du Québec (OCQ) announced Wednesday.

On Sunday, the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est approached professional orders in their search for healthcare workers to help fight the pandemic in the region, as places like CHSLDs and hospitals across the province remain understaffed. The OCQ quickly responded that they would get involved, given that several of their members had already mentioned wanting to help, and some had already even signed up.

“We have a moral duty to do our part, as professionals, and we will do our utmost to help our colleagues in the health network to provide quality services, human services and services that meet needs and expectations,” OCQ president Dr. Jean-François Henry said in a press release.

The order expects dozens of chiropractors to sign up. Some have already been hired over the past few days, and the first ones will be deployed in hospitals and long-term care centres as early as next week.

“As managers and employees of the network, it is comforting to feel this desire for collaboration and this solidarity that emanates from professional orders,” Louise Potvin, the general director of the CISSS de la Montérégie-Est said in a release. “I emphasize the openness and the sense of duty of the Ordre des chiropraticiens du Québec.”