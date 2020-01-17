MONTREAL -- The Fédération étudiante collégiale du Québec (FECQ) wants Education Minister Jean-François Roberge to do something about the student housing situation in the province.

A survey published on Friday by l'Unité de travail pour l'implantation de logement étudiant (UTILE) shows that about a third of the province’s college population lives in what it calls ‘private accommodations.’

It states that Quebec students are five times more likely to rent apartments than live in student residences, even though renting a single room is 50 per cent more expensive.

The study states this is because it is difficult for students to access affordable housing – eight out of 10 people who live in student residences come from out of province.

The study notes that due to this, three out of four local students spend more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, which greatly affects their financial situation.

UTILE adds students who rent have a debt that is, on average, 3.7 times greater than those who live with their parents.

The report is based on more than 11,100 responses in ten regions across the province. The FECQ represents nearly 78,000 members in 27 CEGEPs across Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.