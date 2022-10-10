Quebec campaign invites people to beware of habitual drinking

A new awareness campaign by the organization Éduc'alcool wants to sensitize and equip Quebecers for whom drinking alcohol may have become a reflex.

The campaign launched Monday entitled "You're the boss" and seeks to help people make informed choices about drinking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Recent data cited by Éduc'alcool indicate that approximately 25 to 30 per cent of adult Quebecers drink more than moderately and that many of these consumers drink out of habit, without necessarily questioning the reasons or circumstances that lead them to drink alcohol.

These Quebecers who tend to drink beer or wine automatically to relax, for example, are very aware of their consumption and its effects on them, their health and others, according to Éduc'alcool, to the point where recent surveys have shown that many of these people are even trying to reduce their consumption.

Among habitual drinkers, there are almost as many women as men, and there is also an overrepresentation of young people aged 18 to 34.

Éduc'alcool executive director Geneviève Desautels hopes that the new awareness campaign will help Quebecers avoid the temptation of habit and become aware of their vulnerability to alcohol.

Éduc'alcool invites people to use the moderation tools posted on its website: Count your drinks, have a standard glass pourer or "calcoolateur."

