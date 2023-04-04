Quebec calls for public inquiries into deadly Old Montreal fire, police officer's death
Quebec's public safety minister is calling for public inquiries into the deadly fire in Old Montreal and the on-duty death of a provincial police officer.
François Bonnardel made the announcement during a scrum in the national assembly Tuesday, calling both incidents "two enormous tragedies."
"Families need answers concerning the fire in Montreal," he told reporters in Quebec City.
"The family of Sgt. Breau — all police officers — need answers concerning this tragedy, the death ... of Sgt. Breau. We'll see what will be the recommendations of the [chief coroner] after that."
Montreal police are currently investigating the fire. Once their probe is completed, Chief Coroner Pascale Descary will start her public inquiry, the minister said, adding that it could be months before the process begins.
Quebec Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel speaks to reporters at the national assembly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (CTV News)
Seven people died in the March 16 fire at the Place d'Youville building where many of the victims were staying in short-term rentals.
The opposition at Montreal City Hall had written a letter Monday to Descary and Bonnardel to publicly call for a coroner's inquiry into the fatal fire. The letter followed reports of alleged safety hazards in the building, including a lack of windows in at least one unit and issues with smoke alarm equipment.
"A public inquiry will shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy that mourns all Montrealers to understand the chain of events that led to such a tragedy," reads the letter from Ensemble Montréal leader Aref Salem.
On Tuesday, the opposition said it welcomed the public safety minister's decision to request an inquiry.
"We mentioned it yesterday: it is in the collective interest to understand what happened, to ensure the greatest transparency to prevent future incidents," Ensemble Montreal wrote in a tweet.
Randy Sears, the father of one of the victims, has launched a $22-million class-action lawsuit against the building's owner, the man believed to have rented out several units, and Airbnb, alleging three defendants were negligent.
INQUIRY INTO OFFICER'S DEATH
The minister also called for a public inquiry into the stabbing death of Sûreté du Québec officer Maureen Breau.
Sgt. Maureen Breau, killed during an arrest, had been on the force for 20 years.
Sgt. Breau, a 20-year veteran of the SQ, was responding to a call of a person uttering threats on March 27 in the Louiseville, Que., a town between Montreal and Quebec City.
The death is currently under investigation by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI). The police watchdog said Breau was stabbed while reading the alleged perpetrator his rights. Her colleague was also injured but survived.
Two police officers who were called to the scene shot and killed the man, the BEI said. He was identified as 35-year-old Isaac Brouillard Lessard.
Court records showed he had a history of violence and mental health issues, and between 2017 and 2018, he was found not criminally responsible for two assaults and uttering death threats.
The association representing Quebec provincial police officers has launched a petition calling for a host of new measures to protect members who are called to deal with people who are violent and have mental health issues.
The Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec (APPQ) said officers should be given this information before responding to such calls, and be accompanied by social workers.
