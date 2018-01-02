

The Canadian Press





Several institutions and commercial establishments are reopening throughout Quebec on January 2nd.

Grocery stores, shopping centers and branches of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) will receive customers from 1:00 p.m.

Canada Post offices will be open. Many pharmacies and convenience stores that were open with modified schedules on January 1 will gradually return to their normal hours.

Banks and municipal offices should be closed, as well as municipal courts.

In Montreal, public markets and the Grande Bibliothèque will also be closed on Tuesday.

Motorists should note that parking that they will still have to pay for parking. The bus and subway services will operate according to modified schedules.

Waste collection will be carried out in the boroughs of the city, according to a modified schedule.