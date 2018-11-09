

La Presse Canadienne





Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for several regions in Quebec north of the St. Lawrence River.

Snow began to fall Friday afternoon in areas further west, including Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Laurentians.

The Charlevoix, Quebec City and Manicouagan regions will also see snow as it moves eastward across the province.

In all areas subject to the warning, 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will fall until Saturday, afternoon or evening.

Temperatures will remain cold for the next few days, including in areas that won’t see any snow.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs between -1 and -4 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Thursday.

Montreal should see 15-25 millimetres of rain over the weekend and a high of 2C Monday and Tuesday.