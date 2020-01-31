MONTREAL -- A consortium that includes Quebec billionaires Lawrence Stroll and Andre Desmarais among its ranks is making a significant financial investment to bail out British car manufacturer Aston Martin, a move that will have repercussions in the sports world.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the group led by Stroll will inject $316 million to acquire a 16.7-per-cent stake - which could rise to 20 per cent - of the iconic company that is facing financial difficulties, part of its plan to raise up to $ 1.7 billion.

The remaining funds are expected to be raised from current shareholders of the company headquartered in Gaydon, UK.

Stroll, who built his fortune through investments in fashion brands such as Pierre Cardin, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, will become executive chairman of the board of Aston Martin, which was founded in 1913 and is famous for its luxury cars that can be seen in the James Bond films.

The Canadian Formula 1 Racing Point team, which was acquired by Stroll's group in the summer of 2018 when it was called Force India, will adopt the name Aston Martin beginning with the 2021 season.

Aston Martin, which joined the London Stock Exchange at the end of 2018, is trying to regain momentum after disappointing financial performance in 2019, especially in terms of sales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31.