Quebec bill aimed at improving health network to be tabled Wednesday

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to table on Wednesday the much awaited bill aimed at making the health network more efficient.

He announced on social media Tuesday morning that the legislation, which among other things will create the Santé Québec agency, will be tabled on March 29, the first anniversary of his 'Health Plan'.

At the beginning of the month, Dubé had promised that this bill would shake the system to its foundations. He also acknowledged that he expects to experience 'more difficult times' after its introduction.

In addition to creating the Santé Québec agency, which would be responsible for coordinating the network's operations, the bill would impose new obligations on medical specialists, according to La Presse.

On Monday, the media outlet also reported on more centralized collective bargaining, a management of the network that would go in the same direction, as well as differentiated salaries according to regions and work shifts.



