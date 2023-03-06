Quebec bars will close an hour early this weekend

As Quebecers spring their clocks forward this weekend, bars will be required to close an hour early.

The changeover to Daylight Saving Time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12.



The Regie des alcools, des courses et des jeux is mandating establishments to stop selling booze at that time.

Bars will regain those 60 minutes on Nov. 5, when clocks fall back to Eastern Standard Time.