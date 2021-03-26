MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is asking school boards, daycares and health networks to stop using a type of mask that Health Canada warned yesterday can be toxic to the lungs.

People have even been asked to "immediately store the boxes of masks in a secure and isolated location" after the alarming warning.

The masks are identified by the code SNN200642 and are from the supplier Metallifer, the province said.

They are not pediatric masks - they were distributed to teachers and daycare workers.

In a notice Thursday, a Health Canada director wrote of "a potential emerging risk" with face masks coated with nanoform graphene materials.

The agency "identified a potential for early pulmonary toxicity associated with the inhalation of nanoform graphene," it wrote. It considers the risk the masks pose to be "unacceptable."

The notice didn't explain more about exactly what was found.

The danger was spotted in a preliminary risk assessment, the notice said, and there's an absence of "manufacturer's evidence" to prove otherwise.

The notice was addressed to all the provinces' health ministries. In turn, the province wrote its own advisory to those within the Quebec system.

"In addition to ceasing distribution, networks have also been asked to immediately store the boxes of masks in a secure and isolated location," the province wrote.

"However, they have other masks from other suppliers to ensure the continuity of services."

Quebec authorities also said checks are underway with a government procurement office to "trace the establishments that could have received masks containing this particle."

They also said it's a potential risk and that the government is acting proactively to avoid danger.

This is a developing story that will be updated.