Quebec author at heart of controversy in France over 'sensitivity reading'
Quebec author Kevin Lambert wanted to avoid stereotypes and not write anything "stupid" when he enlisted what is known as a sensitivity reader to review the manuscript of his latest novel.
But since his "Que notre joie demeure" was nominated this month for a prestigious French literary prize, Lambert has found himself at the centre of a debate in France, where the practice of hiring someone to screen for offensive content is unfamiliar.
Toronto-based editor Ronan Sadler said sensitivity reading is a process in which a consultant examines a book's representations of characters with marginalized identities, such as visible minorities, before publication.
Sensitivity readers, Sadler explained in an interview, try to identify shortfalls of characterization that may not have been apparent to an author who does not share those identities.
Lambert, who consulted a sensitivity reader to scrutinize his depiction of a character of Haitian descent, was open about the practice in a statement this month on social media.
"Even though I also do research on stereotypes linked to minority characters in fiction, I don't have a compass in my eye, and I can always be wrong," Lambert said in a Sept. 4 statement posted to the Instagram page of his French publisher, Le Nouvel Attila. The reader, Lambert said, "made sure that I didn't say too many stupid things, that I didn't fall into certain traps in the representation of Black people by white authors."
He added: "Sensitive reading, contrary to what reactionaries say, is not censorship."
The avowal led to controversy in France after "Que notre joie demeure" was named to the long list of nominees for the Prix Goncourt on Sept. 5. (This week it also made the long list for another French literary award, the Prix Medicis.)
The debate sprang from a critical Instagram post by 2018 Prix Goncourt winner Nicolas Mathieu, who wrote he was wary of the influence of "professionals of sensitivities, experts of stereotypes, specialists of what is accepted" over writers' work.
"To brag about it is amusing at best, pitiful at worst," Mathieu continued. "Writers, we owe it to ourselves to work, and to take our chances, without tutelage or police."
In a subsequent Instagram post, Mathieu said he's "not hostile" to sensitivity reading but rather to "those who advocate their use, who tend to regard anyone who doesn't subscribe to them as a bastard-in-the-making who deliberately participates in unacceptable iniquities."
Lambert did not respond to an interview request from The Canadian Press. The sensitivity reader who worked on his nominated novel, writer and Queen's University French literature professor Chloe Savoie-Bernard, declined to comment for this story.
But Sadler, who freelances as a sensitivity reader, takes issue with the characterization of the role as a creativity police.
"At its most basic, sensitivity reading is about not wanting to say anything offensive. But I think that is sort of an undersell of the process," said Sadler. "What it actually is about is helping an author understand what they're trying to say and help them say it better, like any editorial process."
Sadler rejects the notion that sensitivity readers -- many of whom work as freelancers on limited-term contracts -- can overrule authors. "The idea that sensitivity readers are exercising some sort of nefarious control over people's creative output is just not true," Sadler said without addressing Mathieu's comment directly.
Travis Croken, co-chair of the Canadian Authors Association, sees sensitivity readers as a resource that can strengthen writers' art, not undermine it.
"If I'm writing a book about ... open heart surgery, from a surgeon's perspective -- I'm not a surgeon, I've never done open heart surgery -- so I will talk to surgeons and get their opinion," Croken said in an interview.
"So if I'm talking about life from the perspective of a trans youth, or I'm talking about life from a perspective of another culture that I'm not a part of and I'm not familiar with, why would I not talk to an expert in that culture? It isn't stifling creativity, it's doing your due diligence."
Both Sadler and Croken say they have seen an increase in demand for sensitivity readers among authors and publishers in Canada in recent years amid what Sadler called "a greater push for understanding the ways that cultural representations of marginalized people affect marginalized people."
But sensitivity reading has yet to catch on as a dedicated procedure in French publishing houses, according to Julien Bisson, literary journalist and editor-in-chief of Paris-based magazine Le 1.
Though sensitivity reading has stoked debate in France, the fundamental concept is not that alien, Bisson said, since editors already work to "ensure writers don't write just anything" and authors regularly seek the advice of experts in subjects with which they're not familiar.
Bisson doesn't think the debate surrounding Lambert's novel will affect his chances of becoming a Goncourt finalist or of winning the coveted prize on Nov. 7.
But he does believe a win for Lambert could further the conversation about sensitivity reading in France.
"It's certain," he said, "if ever Kevin Lambert were to claim the Goncourt, it could generate a greater reflection on this question."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is facing calls to resign, after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing, and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Global Affairs travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments' towards Canada
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president is set to visit Azerbaijan
Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to visit Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations
Independent UN-backed human rights experts said Monday they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine, including torture -- some of it with such "brutality" that it led to death -- and rape of women aged up to 83 years old.
Prioritize disadvantaged people for primary care and screening access, report says
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
3.4M people affected by Ontario pregnancy and newborn care registry data breach
An Ontario government agency that manages data about pregnancy and newborn children in the province says the personal health information of about 3.4 million people was impacted by a data breach.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS Stunning show of northern lights captured across Ontario last night
Stargazers in Ontario got quite the show as the northern lights illuminated the skies overnight Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
'Renews my hope in humanity': Overwhelming support for 110 displaced tenants after Fredericton fire
There's been tremendous support for the 110 people displaced in a apartment fire in Fredericton, with members of the community donating clothes and opening their doors.
London
-
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
-
London resident charged in fatal west end stabbing
A 33-year-old London resident has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 closed from North Bay to Marten River
A crash on Highway 11 early Monday morning has closed the road in both directions from North Bay to Marten River, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto man, 20, charged in Timmins apartment shooting, other suspects still at large
A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of attempted murder in Timmins after a shooting at a Sixth Avenue apartment Sunday, police say.
-
Wildfire in Pointe au Baril area being held
A wildfire that began beside railway tracks in the Pointe au Baril area Sunday afternoon is being held.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, break-and-enter: RCMP
A 34-year-old man from Linden, Alta., is facing several charges in connection with a number of break-and-enters and thefts in Kneehill County.
-
Cougar caught on camera in southwest Calgary
A southwest Calgary resident is raising the alarm after he snapped a photo of a cougar within city limits.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Reports of assault with conductive energy weapon in University District leads to arrest
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after reports of an assault with a conductive energy weapon in the University District Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo regional police say they’re 'pleased' following homecoming weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they are pleased the majority of people who celebrated homecoming over the weekend did so safely and responsibly.
Vancouver
-
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'
Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to 'adverse weather conditions,' according to BC Ferries.
-
'A hero remembered never dies': Memorial honouring fallen police officers held in Victoria
Emotions were raw as hundreds gathered at the B.C. Legislature Sunday afternoon to honour the police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Edmonton
-
Manslaughter conviction handed down in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Billie Johnson.
-
Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more days around 20 C
Two more days with afternoon highs of 20 or 21 C in Edmonton. After a weekend that saw temperatures hit 22 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday, the warm spell sticks around for a few more days.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
-
Fatal collision claims life of senior motorcycle passenger
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision in Tilbury involving a motorcycle and a boat trailer that claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman.
-
'A laser is not a toy': OPP investigate laser pointed at aircraft
Essex County OPP responded to a dangerous conditions report in Belle River Friday night after it was reported someone had been shining a laser at an airplane.
Regina
-
Ryan Getzlaf, Hayley Wickenheiser headline 2023 Sask. Sports Hall of Fame class
The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame (SSHF) inducted seven new members at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on Saturday night.
-
'We don't forget': Saskatchewan recognizes National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day
Rows upon rows of uniformed officers marched down Albert Street in Regina to recognize National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day.
-
Prioritize disadvantaged people for primary care and screening access, report says
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Ottawa
-
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is facing calls to resign, after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing, and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Saskatoon
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Sask. study could improve search for unmarked graves at Indian Residential School sites
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are hoping to use an historic Saskatoon cemetery to test techniques that could one day help identify unmarked graves at residential school sites.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.