Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said Wednesday that Quebec is not in the midst of an opioid crisis – and the provincial government intends to keep it that way.

Barrette, along with Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, announced an additional investment of $23 million dollars a year for three years, to help prevent opioid-related addiction.

The amount will fund measures including more public awareness, research, and $5 million dedicated to community organizations.

“Money will be put in terms of training – training of professionals and training of personnel in the network [like] paramedics and people working in the field in community groups,” Barrette told reporters.

Quebec doctors give out fewer opioid prescriptions compared to other doctors in other provinces, he said, and that’s one reason Quebec is not in the midst of an opioid crisis.

“We are not seeing that level of evolution, if you will, that allows us – in my view – to call this a crisis,” Barrette explained. “That doesn’t mean that this is not important, this means that we are not on the same level that other provinces are.”

But the Quebec Association for the Promotion of Health of People who use Drugs disagrees, saying the issue isn’t prescription drugs, but street drugs.

They say more than one person a day dies from an opioid-related overdose in Quebec.

“Which to me is major,” said Jean-Francois Mary, who works with the organization.

“In any other sub-population there would be major things coming up, but drug users, they are expendable – we are expendable,” he saod.

Montreal Public Health says additional funding will allow for the city to continue to be ready, should a crisis – similar to that occurring in B.C. – were to happen here in Montreal.

“We have a kind of ‘plan de vigier’ that we started in 2014, following indicators [and] data every week to see if there is any change in real time,” said Carole Morrisette, spokesperson for public health. “That gives us the time to mobilize the resources in an emergency, and put forward the actions we need to do.”

The most recent numbers show that compared to 2016, Canada saw a 10 per cent drop in Opioid prescriptions in 2017.

Still, 10 Canadians die every day because of opioid poisoning – the majority of victims are men aged 30 to 39.

The hope is this money will change that, and increase awareness about the dangers of illegal opioids.