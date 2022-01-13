Quebec is announcing various measures Thursday to compensate for the overload that health-care workers are currently experiencing, including the expansion of bonuses and financial incentives to work overtime.

However, these measures are temporary, lasting 12 weeks.

The measures are seen as a step in the right direction by the various labour organizations representing these health-care workers. They insist that discussions continue with the Quebec government and that emphasis be placed on worker protection, such as access to N95 masks.

Among these measures, it was noted that the 'staircase premiums' for COVID-19 will be extended to more job titles.

Also, Quebec has determined that double-time pay will be paid to a part-time worker who agrees to work an evening, night or weekend shift, in addition to his or her regular work day.

Also, a full-time worker who works a sixth day in the same week will be paid double time.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 13, 2022