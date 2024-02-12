Quebec announces more measures to reduce judicial delays

Following the hiring of new judges and staff at the Justice Ministry, Quebec is adopting further measures to reduce judicial delays.

Among other things, magistrate justices of the peace will be granted new powers to free up Court of Quebec judges. Magistrate justices of the peace will now be able to handle appearances and bail hearings.

This measure should make it possible to release 15 to 20 Court of Quebec judges, said Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette at a news conference in Montreal on Monday.

Quebec also wants to consider ways of opening up to mediation and "alternative dispute resolution." For example, it wants to make greater use of videoconferencing.

"We're going to set up virtual appearance centres throughout Quebec. To give you an example, on weekends, that's how it happens: you get arrested in Sherbrooke, and you go before a judge who may be in Drummondville, with the clerk in Montreal. We're going to do this seven days a week, with the cooperation of the court, to optimize roles," explained Jolin-Barrette.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 12, 2024.