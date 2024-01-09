Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike

The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says it will be up to schools to decide how best to use that money, including for educational activities during spring break or tutoring sessions after class.

He says teachers, retired teachers and students in university education programs can choose to take part and be paid at rates stipulated by collective agreements.

Many students returned today for the first time since November, but hundreds of thousands of other students missed a lot less class because their teachers are represented by different unions.



Private school students missed no school at all.

And while teachers unions have a deal in principle with the provincial government, the offer still needs to be accepted by members.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.