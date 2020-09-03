MONTREAL -- The premiers and certain government ministers from Quebec and Ontario will meet next week in Mississauga to discuss the economic relaunch of both provinces.

A release shared on Thursday by Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s office specifies that he and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will lead the summit, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Je serai à Toronto la semaine prochaine avec @MinFitzgibbon @cdube_sante @slebel19 @fbonnardelCAQ & @EricGirardMFQ pour un premier sommet Ontario-Québec. Nous discuterons de relance économique et de financement de la santé.



J’ai très hâte de revoir mon ami @fordnation! pic.twitter.com/YPhljvCGGI — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 3, 2020

The leaders will be accompanied by some of their ministers for the very first Ontario-Quebec summit on common priorities in terms of economic recovery and public health.

The Quebec ministers who will be present are Éric Girard, finance, Christian Dubé, health and social services, Pierre Fitzgibbon, economy and innovation, Sonia LeBel, president of the treasury board and minister responsible for infrastructure, and François Bonnardel, transport.

Ontario and Quebec plan to share lessons learned during the pandemic, accelerate economic recovery and growth by reducing barriers to international trade and promote products made in Ontario and Quebec.

The two governments also intend to come to the defense of Ontarians and Quebecers with the Government of Canada to ensure fair, flexible and sustainable financial assistance for important issues such as healthcare, infrastructure and communications.

Together, Ontario and Quebec account for more than 60 per cent of the Canadian population and in 2018, they generated a gross domestic product (GDP) equivalent to more than 50 per cent of the country’s economic activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.