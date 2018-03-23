

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government and the City of Montreal are increasing funding to help immigrants find jobs.

While the unemployment rate in Quebec is currently 5.5 per cent, for new arrivals it's 16 per cent.

The city and province will spend $24 million over the next three years on the initiative.

The money will go towards more French training and to community organizations that help integrate immigrants.



"Seventy per cent of new arrivals are in Montreal, so that's a lot of people. And right now we have a lot of jobs open in the rest of Quebec. So one of the things we're working on is to try to see if we can't also try to see if we can have these new arrivals go and find work outside Montreal as well," said Immigration and Diversity Minister David Heurtel.

Community groups say the new money frees them up from having to do extra fundraising and they say they'll be able to concentrate more on helping people.



“Sometimes companies are looking for people don't know where to look and immigrants don't know necessarily where the jobs are, so what we need to do is make sure that meeting happens,” said Heurtel.