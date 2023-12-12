MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec and FAE report progress in negotiations, FIQ waiting for response

    The president of a striking Quebec teachers union says she hopes intense negotiation sessions with the government will continue all weekend as the two parties try to reach an agreement. Members of the FAE teachers union march to begin their unlimited strike, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The president of a striking Quebec teachers union says she hopes intense negotiation sessions with the government will continue all weekend as the two parties try to reach an agreement. Members of the FAE teachers union march to begin their unlimited strike, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) says Monday's discussions with the Quebec government were productive.

    In a message posted on social media, the union representing some 66,000 teachers who have been on an indefinite strike since Nov. 23 said that progress had been made in the hours leading up to the talks.

    The FAE said talks were due to continue on Monday evening, and it was remaining cautious.

    Earlier in the day, Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel said that government and FAE negotiators were in a crucial phase towards a possible agreement.

    On social media, she wrote: "Important discussions have taken place and we now have the essential elements to reach an agreement."

    In other news, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which has been on strike since Monday, revealed that it has made a counter-proposal regarding salaries to the government.

    As of Monday, the federation said it was still waiting for a response, adding it is prepared to negotiate over the holidays if necessary.

    The FIQ, representing 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, is holding a four-day strike until Thursday.

    The inter-union Common Front, which represents 420,000 workers, has been on strike since Dec. 8 and is expected to remain so until Dec. 14.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2023. 

