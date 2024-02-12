MONTREAL
Montreal

Quebec alcohol prices are going up -- with one exception

A man purchases alcohol at a SAQ outlet in Montreal, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A man purchases alcohol at a SAQ outlet in Montreal, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share

Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ, will be raising its prices in May. Wines priced at $15 or less will not go up in price.

SAQ president and CEO Jacques Farcy made the announcement at a press conference in Montreal on Monday, accompanied by CFO Édith Filion, who said it will be increasing its mark-up.

"The mark-up represents the corporation's gross margin, after paying the supplier for the bottle," explained Filion.

Farcy explained that this "moderate adjustment" to the mark-up was necessary due to the SAQ's rising operating costs.

The executive pointed out that the SAQ had adjusted its mark-up downwards since 2017.

"For example, for a $25 wine, the markup adjustment will represent a 0.6 per cent increase, and the increase will be the same for a $45 spirit," Farcy explained.

The SAQ will also offer greater flexibility to suppliers on when they can request a price increase. They will not be able to make the request more than twice a year.

-  This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Feb. 12, 2024.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News