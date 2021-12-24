MONTREAL -- Quebec recorded a single-day increase of over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, reports say, the largest jump ever recorded.

The province did not release a regular coronavirus update on Dec. 24, but government sources confirmed the increase of about 10,030 cases to La Presse. CTV has reached out to public health, but has not yet received a response.

It's a a continuation of rapid coronavirus spread never before seen in Quebec, as the province's hospitals brace for what could be a spike in hospitalizations to come, depending on the severity of the disease.

It also marked the second-last day of permitted indoor gatherings above six as Quebecers prepare for tightened restrictions on Boxing Day.

On Christmas Eve, Premier Francois Legault took to social media to ask Quebecers to be careful, and to deliver an unambiguous warning of the threat posed by Omicron.

"The Omicron variant is more contagious than anything seen since the start of the pandemic," wrote the premier. "I count on your judgment to respect the instructions and to be careful."

Legault also encouraged those celebrating with family to think of those spending Christmas alone.

"Please take the time to call the people who are alone," he wrote. "It's a small gesture that can do a lot of good."

- More details to come.