Quebec adds 9,206 COVID-19 cases as active infections climb
Published Saturday, December 25, 2021 3:17PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 25, 2021 3:23PM EST
MONTREAL -- Quebec added 9,206 more coronavirus cases Christmas afternoon, another considerable jump as the province grapples with widespread infection throughout the territory.
Active infections climbed by 5,643 with 54,462 people at home or in hospital with coronavirus on Christmas day.
Four more people have been reported dead due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,613 since the pandemic began.
-- More details to come.
