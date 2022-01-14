MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 68 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 12,193 since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALIZATIONS SURPASS 3,000

Health-care professionals in the province admitted 442 new patients requiring treatment for the novel coronavirus, and 351 people were discharged from hospital. The total number of hospitalizations is now 3,085, including 275 intensive care ward patients, an increase of three.

Of the new patients, 277 were double vaccinated or received their second dose more than seven days prior to check-in, 143 were unvaccinated or received one dose of vaccine less than two weeks prior, 11 received one dose more than two weeks prior, and 11 patients were under five years old.

Of those trasferred or admitted to intensive care wards, 17 were double-vaccinated and 14 were unvaccinated.



Given that 82 per cent of eligible Quebecers have been double vaccinated, unvaccinated Quebecers are currently 6.6 times more likely to be hospitalized and 13.2 times more likely to be placed into intensive care than vaccinated Quebecers.

In Quebec, 6,505,475 people are reported to be double-vaccinated, 1,086,407 are unvaccinated, 555,389 people have received one dose of vaccine and 402,888 are under five years old.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 114,721 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 108,768 in the past 24 hours. Of those, 101,391 doses were third booster shots, bringing that total to 2,384,994.

Twenty-nine per cent of eligible Quebecers have received a third dose of vaccine.

In Quebec, 16,195,112 doses have been administered, and 258,137 Quebecers received their doses out of province.

NEW CASES

The province also added 7,382 more infections, which is an underrepresentation of actual cases, as screening centres are restricted to priority clientele.

Since the pandemic began, 783,102 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 689,848 recoveries.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 81,061 active cases, and there are currently 1,494 outbreaks.

On Jan. 12, a total of 43,707 samples were analyzed.