MONTREAL -- Quebec added 579 new coronavirus infections since Saturday, breaking the province’s streak reporting over 600 cases in recent days.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Of those new cases, 416 were among people who hadn’t been vaccinated, or had received their first dose fewer than 14 days prior to getting sick.

Seventy-six people who tested positive had their first dose for longer than two weeks, with 87 cases among fully vaccinated people.

The rolling seven-day average increase is now 524 new cases per day.

The data are based on 17,649 analyzed tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent.

In total, there are 126 people receiving hospital care for COVID-19, an overall decrease of five from the day before.

Of those, 36 are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Active outbreaks decreased over the weekend, with 248 reported Sunday, five fewer than the day before.

Vaccination campaign

The province administered 30,682 vaccine doses since its last update. Of those, 23,655 were second doses, and 7,027 were first shots.

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 86 per cent have gotten their first dose, and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.