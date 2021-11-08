MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting four new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday as the province added 531 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

There are a total of 11,522 deaths in Quebec due to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new infections reported, 347 (65 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, while 184 of them (34 per cent) got their second dose of the vaccine more than a week ago.

The majority of the people admitted to hospital with the virus in the last 24 were also not adequately vaccinated. There were nine people admitted who weren't vaccinated and three people who got their second jab more than seven days ago. Fourteen people were discharged from the hospital in the previous day.

Overall, hospitalizations were down on Monday by two from the previous day, for a total of 225 hospitalizations.

The number of people in the ICU also dropped by two, bringing that total to 48 on Monday.

Health-care workers analyzed 22,006 samples on Nov. 6.

This is a developing story that will be updated.