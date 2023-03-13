Quebec adding 367 100-kilowatt charging stations at 131 sites

The Quebec government is investing nearly $60 million to increase its current network of direct current charging stations (DCS) for electric vehicles by 30 per cent to more than 1,200.

In a news release, Environment Minister Benoit Charette said Monday that 367 charging stations of 100 kilowatts or more will be distributed across 131 sites in the province and will be added to Hydro-Québec's Circuit électrique network.

The Quebec government believes that this initiative is in line with the Plan for a Green Economy 2030 (PEV 2030), which foresees 1.6 million electric vehicles (EVs) registered in 2030.

Charrette added that the addition of 367 public charging stations is a further step towards the presentation of the government's next strategy on electric vehicle charging, which will be launched soon.

The government estimates that with the addition of these new stations, the equivalent of 40 per cent of all public BRCCs currently available in Canada will be located in Quebec.

Charrette is participating in the International Summit on Electric and Intelligent Transportation (TEI) on Monday. The summit is being held until Wednesday at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.