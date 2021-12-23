Public health officials in Quebec are advising people with COVID-like symptoms to use a rapid test if they have access to one and to focus on isolating at home if the result is positive rather than rushing to a testing centre to confirm the result.

Testing centres have been overwhelmed in recent days and public health wants to avoid overloading them even more, especially with people who are asymptomatic.

Instead, people who do not have symptoms but have been in recent contact with a positive case should isolate themselves at home for 10 days from their last day of contact with that person.

Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a medical advisor to Quebec public health, said Thursday that rapid tests seem to be more effective in symptomatic people compared to people without symptoms, and they should be used when people report feeling fevers, coughs or a sore throat.

If a rapid test is positive, “it’s not urgent to get an appointment” for a PCR test, Raynault said. Rather, you can get an appointment and “wait your turn” to confirm the result, but for now the focus should be on isolating at home.

However, the wait for a PCR test in Montreal has been exceptionally long this past week and in some cases the waiting period for an appointment for a PCR test is almost three weeks. For example, on Thursday the online portal showing testing site availability said Hôtel-Dieu, one of the city’s biggest screening centres, had no more spots open until Jan. 11, 2022.

Residents have been also trying their luck at walk-in sites, but report waiting for hours in the cold to get a test done.

'HIGH RISK' VS. 'LOW RISK' CONTACTS

New guidance from the province is putting more emphasis on self-assessment in a three-tier system.

In cases of “high risk” of contact with someone who is positive, public health recommends staying at home for 10 days and monitoring for symptoms. Examples of an elevated risk includes living in the same household as the positive person, a sexual partner that you don’t live with, being exposed to someone in a confined space without a face mask, such as a car or work cubicle, or contact with the person at a holiday gathering.

“Testing at a testing centre should be considered only if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and rapid tests are not available,” the government messaging reads.

In cases of “moderate risk” public health recommends not isolating at home but to monitor for symptoms for 10 days, avoiding social interactions, especially with vulnerable people, and wearing a mask when around others. This would include scenarios where someone is in contact with someone less than two metres apart for 15 minutes or longer without a mask, such as in a restaurant or a sports team.

For “low risk” cases, public health recommends monitoring for symptoms for 10 days. Low risk cases are described as those when someone is in contact with a positive person less than two metres apart for 15 minutes or longer but with a face mask on, such as in a store.

MORE RAPID TESTS COMING

Montrealers have been hard pressed to find a rapid test at their local pharmacies since they were made available for free from the province this week. Every Quebecer is eligible to get a kit of five free rapid tests per month at participating pharmacies.

However, some have reportedly been turned away because they did not have a file with the pharmacy, even though they made an appointment to pick up their kit. Two people reported this was the case when they tried to pick theirs up at local Jean Coutu pharmacies this week.

More rapid test kits, however, are on the way as the province tries to keep up with the demand. Health minister Christian Dubé said during a Wednesday evening news conference that more than 700,000 additional rapid test are expected to be delivered to Quebec pharmacies this week.

Raynault said one of the options “on the table” is for the province to “buy” more rapid tests as, but that has not yet been confirmed. The ones being distributed so far are coming from the federal government's stockpile that is being shared among the provinces and territories.

With use of rapid tests growing in recent days, Raynault also acknowledged that Quebec’s daily case count for new COVID-19 infections is probably far lower than the reality since rapid tests results aren’t included in the province’s daily count.

“We are already underestimating the number of cases and we know that under the new strategy the underestimation will be far ... greater,” she said.