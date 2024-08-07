Quebec acupuncturist who reused needles suspended three months, fined $30K
The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists suspended a practitioner for three months and fined him $30,000 for, among other things, reusing and not sterilizing needles.
The order's disciplinary council found that Gasan Askerow failed to prevent infections by not setting up his office “in a such a way as to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene to the practice of acupuncture."
According to the court document, he did not have an easily accessible sink, did not pick up a needle left on the floor in his office and left “acupuncture needles lying around unsafely in various places.”
He also stored “single-use acupuncture needles for later use,” according to the ruling.
"Quite frankly we were shocked. I was certainly, personally shocked," said order president Maxime Deshaies.
Deshaies said there are around 1,000 acupuncturists in Quebec who have been regulated since 1995, and that reusable needles have been forbidden since 2003.
"It's the first case we've ever seen from an actual acupuncturist to reuse needles," said Deshaies. "This is unacceptable in any way shape or form."
He said that the vast majority of acupuncturists were already using single-use needles as of 2003.
"It's quite mind-boggling," said Deshaies.
The health and social services centres in Quebec City and Montreal opened an investigation on April 3, prompted by the Quebec Order of Acupuncturists' report.
The two agencies have asked the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) to "assess the risk of infection associated with the treatments offered by the acupuncturist."
CIUSSS spokesperson Stephanie Roy said around 350 patients were seen by the acupuncturist in Capitale-Nationale region, in addition to 20 from other regions of Quebec. Fewer than 10 were treated in Montreal.
Both the Montreal and Quebec City agencies said they are not aware of any cases of hepatitis or HIV infections linked to the inquiry and that the risk of infection is low.
The investigation is ongoing.
Both the Montreal and Quebec City health authorities recommend anyone who was treated by Askerow to book an appointment for an HIV, hepatitis B and C screening.
The disciplinary ruling added that Askerow did not keep proper records of his patients and failed to set up his consultation room to provide proper confidentiality.
"The respondent failed to respect the modesty and/or dignity of one of his patients, in particular," the ruling reads. "By treating her while she had only kept her underwear on, without offering her a towel or jacket to cover herself, [and] by failing to completely close the curtains in patient treatment rooms, thereby exposing them to the view of other people inside the clinic."
Askerow pleaded guilty to the complaints on April 26.
It is not the first time he has been sanctioned. The Quebec College of Physicians prosecuted him in 1995 for illegal medical practice and fined $2,000.
Askerow did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News, but his lawyer, Justin Pare, said that "some facts stated in the report are not entirely true."
Deshaies said there have been millions of treatments in the province and that this is the only time the order has seen such a case. He is not concerned Askerow’s actions will have a negative effect on other acupuncturists.
"I'm quite confident that this will just go to say that the order acts quickly, promptly and that the public is adequately protected," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
BREAKING Canada's Newman wins bronze in Olympic women's pole vault
Canada's Alysha Newman has won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Paris Olympics.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
Andre De Grasse will not be defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-metre final. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., was officially eliminated from Thursday's final when the third and fourth finishers in the next semifinal finished with better times Wednesday at Stade de France.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Annual rental rates still rising but pace slowing: report
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Manitoba wants 'to learn' from Saskatoon's landfill search that found missing woman's remains
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
'It was harassment': Ford weighs in on video of Toronto cop appearing to give middle finger
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is coming to the defence of a Toronto police officer who was captured on video flipping their middle finger to a citizen during a heated exchange.
Ottawa
-
Testing still required to lift boil water advisory in Aylmer, Que. as it approaches full week
An official with the City of Gatineau says the situation that prompted a boil water advisory in the Aylmer sector last week is improving, but the advisory will remain in effect for yet another day.
-
Kingston, Ont. hospital opens psychedelic research, treatment centre
Kington, Ont. has a first-of-its-kind psychedelic medical centre in Canada at Providence Care Hospital.
-
Remnants of Debby could bring 50 mm of rain to Ottawa
A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, as heavy rain is expected to start pouring in the capital Thursday night through Friday.
Atlantic
-
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
-
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
N.L.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
-
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
-
'Two passions at once': Kenora houseboat serving up coffee
A Kenora man has combined his love of boating and a good cup of coffee into a thriving business.
London
-
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
MLHU finds Legionella bacteria linked to outbreak in local cooling towers
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified two additional cases of Legionnaires' Disease as part of a local outbreak. There are now a total of 24 cases and the number of people in hospital has decreased from four to two.
Kitchener
-
How a Cambridge, Ont. organization is keeping turtles out of trouble
A Cambridge, Ont. organization is doing what they can to protect turtles from potentially treacherous areas.
-
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
-
Kitchener teen seriously hurt in dirt bike crash
A Kitchener teen was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after her electric dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wilmot Township.
Windsor
-
Lauzon Parkway eastbound lanes closed due to collision
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has closed both eastbound lanes due to a motor vehicle collision.
-
Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water
A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.
-
First Time Rider orientation day coming up in Chatham-Kent, Lambton
A First Time Rider orientation day is quickly approaching, inviting your little ones to come check out what the bus is all about.
Barrie
-
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
-
Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup
Tay Twp. woman busted for impaired driving in Midland.
-
Barrie man busted while carrying a loaded gun
A Barrie man was arrested after police found he was carrying a fully-loaded gun.
Vancouver
-
1 home destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Boeing will spend $61M in B.C. as part of Canada's military planes contract
Boeing Canada plans to invest $61 million in British Columbia for an aerospace manufacturing training facility as well as research and development.
-
Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool reopens to public following repairs
The City of Vancouver says critical repairs are now complete and the popular Kitsilano Pool is once again open to the public.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich pickleball association says reasons for court closure unfounded
It’s been quiet at the pickleball courts at Wain Park in North Saanich, B.C., for three months after the municipality closed the courts due to complaints.
-
Boeing will spend $61M in B.C. as part of Canada's military planes contract
Boeing Canada plans to invest $61 million in British Columbia for an aerospace manufacturing training facility as well as research and development.
-
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras wanted for movie starring Bob Odenkirk being filmed in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
-
Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday
Calgary
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
-
ATCO Performing Arts Centre in need of a new roof
The ATCO Performing Arts Centre is asking for financial help to replace its roof.
Edmonton
-
Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products
A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.
-
Batteries are a 'serious threat' in waste centres, the city says. Here's what to do with old electronics
Electronic waste is becoming a serious threat at Edmonton’s Waste Management Centre so the city is giving residents a reminder. Spencer De Klerk with City of Edmonton Environmental Management and Supply joined CTV Morning Live’s Meteorologist Cory Edel to talk about the importance of keeping these items out of your household waste.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Regina
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
Annual rental rates still rising but pace slowing: report
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba wants 'to learn' from Saskatoon's landfill search that found missing woman's remains
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Benchmark house price breaks new record in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan is seeing record benchmark home prices in several communities, including the province’s largest city of Saskatoon.
-
RCMP seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on Red Earth Cree Nation
The Saskatchewan RCMP is renewing calls for tips about a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Red Earth Cree Nation in February.