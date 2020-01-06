MONTREAL -- A Quebec actress is among the dozens of women claiming sexual harassment or abuse by disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein appeared in a New York court Monday on rape charges as he faces two new charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

More than 80 women have come forward claiming he sexually harassed or abused them. One of those women is Quebec actress Erika Rosenbaum, who appeared in the documentary 'Untouchable' about the case.

"He had told me I was being a prude and everyone does this, so (I should) relax, it's not a big deal. I thought, I was alone and I was just too Canadian for Hollywood and it wasn't for me and I just couldn't hang with the big dogs," she said.

Rosenbaum has appeared in movies including 'Brooklyn' starring Saoirse Ronan and 'The Trotsky' opposite Montreal-born actor Jay Baruchel.

She alleges a series of meetings led to Weinstein masturbating in front of her.

Rosenbaum added her voice to group of women who have dubbed themselves the 'silence breakers' and spoke out outside the New York City courthouse.

"No matter what lies you tell yourself, you did this," said actress Rose McGowan.

"Harvey will be held accountable for his actions," added actress Rosanna Arquette.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty, saying any sexual encounter he had was consensual.

"This trial is to show the jury, the State of New York, and the world, that there is more to this than they would like everyone to believe," said Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno.

Accusations against Weinstein and other prominent men helped spark the #metoo movement and also helped Rosenbaum come to terms with her own story.

"Without meaning to, I've been a part of this and it will forever be attached to my name – which is not what I wanted. I wanted to be an actress," she said.

Rosenbaum says she's proud to have come forward, but has to live with what happened every day.

If convicted Weinstein, could face life in prison.