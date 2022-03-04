Quebec activist mulling new provincial political party focused on anglophone rights

There could be a new political party running in the upcoming provincial election and it would be focused on protecting the rights of anglophones.

Language rights advocate Colin Standish said some pieces of government legislation — like Bill 21, Quebec's religious symbols law, and the introduction of Bill 96 to overhaul the French-language charter — have gone too far.

He says this new party, if it’s launched, would support minority rights for all communities with a focus on religious freedom and bilingualism.

