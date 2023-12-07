MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec accounts for 70% of cantaloupe salmonella cases in Canada

    About 70 per cent of confirmed Canadian cases in the ongoing cantaloupe salmonella outbreak are in Quebec, according to health officials.

    In a Dec. 7 update, the Public Health Agency of Canada said it's recorded 129 cases nationwide since the outbreak began. Quebec represents 91 of them, a sharp increase from numbers reported last week, when the infection count in the province was logged at 35.

    Canada has recorded five total deaths from the disease, although the health agency does not specify where they occurred.

    There are also cases in Ontario (17), British Columbia (15), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (2) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2).

    There have been 44 hospitalizations across Canada linked to the outbreak.

    CTV News asked the Quebec Health Ministry where the infections are most concentrated but has yet to receive a response. 

    Officials issued multiple food recall warnings in November for Malichita cantaloupes sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14.

    On Nov. 24, the warning was updated to include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

     

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News